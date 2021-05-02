C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CFFI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.