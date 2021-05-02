Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.41 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

