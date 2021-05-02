Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CENX. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

