CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.39% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.