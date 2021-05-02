CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

