CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arconic were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 197,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

