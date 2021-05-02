CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 17,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CIG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIG. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

