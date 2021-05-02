Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.