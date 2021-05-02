CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.590-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 352,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. CBIZ has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $553,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.