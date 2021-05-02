Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $249.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $159.17 and a 1 year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

