Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

Chewy stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -185.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

