Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 96,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in AT&T by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 131,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 85,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

