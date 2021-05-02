Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $313.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

