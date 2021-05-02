Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,530,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $154.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average of $154.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.