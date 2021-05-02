Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $103.19, but opened at $111.26. Carter’s shares last traded at $109.48, with a volume of 12,221 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 6,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

