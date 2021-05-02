Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Carter’s also reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

CRI traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.79. 2,904,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.