Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.68 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

