Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CRRFY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,991. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

