Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZMWY. DZ Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of CZMWY opened at $176.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.76. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.