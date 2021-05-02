Carl C. Icahn Sells 18,813 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenneco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

