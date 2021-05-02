Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

