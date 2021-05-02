Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$5.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.24.

CS stock opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$5.84.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,165,545.20. Insiders sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 over the last three months.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

