Capstone Mining Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CS. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.24.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$5.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 in the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

