Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

CSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $423.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.