Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

