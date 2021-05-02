Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $252.04 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.68.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

