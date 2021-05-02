Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.76 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 5.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 37,981 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

