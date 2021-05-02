Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,860 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

