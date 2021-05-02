Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 155,258 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,258 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $34,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,286 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 521,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDP stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.