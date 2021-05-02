Capital Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in The Home Depot by 12.7% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 28.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.81 and its 200-day moving average is $281.20. The stock has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

