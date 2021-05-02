Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.93. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average is $236.07. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

