Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.86

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.80. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.98 million for the quarter.
Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.