Canaccord Genuity Increases Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to $55.00

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

