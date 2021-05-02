Canaan (CAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Canaan has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

