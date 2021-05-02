Campion Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

