Campion Asset Management LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

