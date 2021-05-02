Campion Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 0.7% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

