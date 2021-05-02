Campion Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,795 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

PNC stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $189.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

