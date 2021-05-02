Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Camden National stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

