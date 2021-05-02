California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of California BanCorp worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALB stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $143.33 million, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses and professional firms in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

