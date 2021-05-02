Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHI opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $15.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 61.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

