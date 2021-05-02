CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. CAI International has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Get CAI International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

CAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.