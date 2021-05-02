Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $148.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

