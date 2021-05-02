C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 277,458 shares.The stock last traded at $34.24 and had previously closed at $34.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.