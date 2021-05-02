BZEdge (BZE) 1-Day Volume Tops $26.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $26.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00281079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.01124244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.00754609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.96 or 0.99845196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

