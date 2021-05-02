Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 313.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,069 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Bunge worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

NYSE:BG opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

