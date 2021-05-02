Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average is $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.