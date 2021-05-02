Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

