BTIG Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,466.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,385.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,142.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.