BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s (BTB) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

